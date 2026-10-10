Mass General Brigham, nurses return to bargaining table with strike looming

BOSTON — Nurses at Mass General Brigham will return to the bargaining table Saturday, just days before a possible strike.

About 4,000 nurses are prepared to begin an indefinite strike Wednesday if a deal is not reached.

The nurses are classifying the action as an unfair labor practice strike, citing multiple federal labor complaints they have filed against the hospital since July.

MGB says it is standing by its latest proposal. The two sides ended negotiations Thursday after more than 11 hours at the bargaining table.

Nurses said they offered to continue negotiations Friday and at any time before the strike, but MGB declined to meet unless they agreed to its latest proposal.

The hospital says it will remain open if nurses go on strike.

This possible strike Wednesday come months after a one-day nurses strike on July 8, followed by a four-day hospital lockout.

Union officials claim negotiations have largely stalled since August, alleging that hospital management has refused to continue bargaining unless nurses agree to a multi-year pay freeze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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