FBI Boston sounds alarm on convincing new phone scam sweeping New England

BOSTON — The FBI is warning residents across New England about a sophisticated new scam in which criminals impersonate FBI agents and spoof the FBI Boston Division’s main phone number to trick victims into sharing personal information.

According to the FBI, the scam typically begins with a call from someone claiming to represent a financial institution. The caller tells victims that their identity was used to open an account and purchase illegal firearms.

Victims are then transferred to someone posing as an FBI special agent who claims to be investigating the alleged fraud. The scammer often encourages the victim to verify the phone number before the call suddenly disconnects.

Shortly afterward, victims receive another call that appears to come from the FBI Boston Division’s main line, 857-386-2000. The caller provides a fake name and badge number and may direct victims to continue communicating through an encrypted messaging application.

Scammers also instruct victims not to discuss the investigation with anyone, claiming the matter is confidential.

FBI: These calls are fake

Federal officials stressed that the FBI will never call or email private citizens to demand money, threaten arrest, request sensitive personal information, or ask people to communicate through encrypted apps.

“Scammers are utilizing fear, urgency, and increasingly sophisticated tactics, including spoofing trusted phone numbers, to push people into acting before they can think it through,” said Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

“If you get an unexpected call from someone claiming to be the FBI or any law enforcement agency, stop. Hang up. Then verify the caller by contacting the organization directly using a number you found yourself,” Docks said.

Millions lost across New England

The FBI classifies these crimes as government impersonation scams, in which criminals pose as government officials to steal money or personal information.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, 32,424 victims nationwide reported government impersonation scams in 2025, with losses exceeding $797 million.

In the FBI Boston Division, which covers Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, 1,092 complaints resulted in nearly $28.9 million in losses.

Breakdown by state:

Massachusetts: 706 victims lost $24.5 million

New Hampshire: 148 victims lost $1.68 million

Rhode Island: 113 victims lost $2.02 million

Maine: 125 victims lost $684,587

Warning signs of the scam

The FBI says agents will never:

Demand payment or threaten arrest over the phone or by email

Request payment through gift cards, wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or prepaid cards

Ask you to liquidate assets or purchase gold, silver, or other precious metals

Tell you to use your own money to help catch a criminal

Direct you to communicate through an encrypted messaging application

How to protect yourself

Officials recommend:

Ignoring calls from unknown numbers when possible

Never sending money or gift cards to strangers

Never sharing banking information, Social Security numbers, or other personal data with unsolicited callers

Hanging up immediately if someone claims to be from the FBI and demands action

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted should stop communicating with the caller, contact their financial institutions, notify local police, and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

The FBI says anyone wishing to verify contact from an actual FBI employee can call the Boston Division directly at 857-386-2000 and ask to be connected to the employee in question.

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