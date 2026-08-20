‘One day changed everything’: Hundreds pray in Acton after double homicide

ACTON, Mass. — Hundreds of community members gathered in prayer Wednesday night to grieve the loss of two town residents killed last week.

Prosecutors allege Arjun Aravind is responsible for the deaths of his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Aravind, last week.

The two were found dead in their own home after a wellness check.

Aravind is facing murder charges and is being held without bail.

Vigil organizer Susri Anuradha Mazumdar said the town needed a place to rally around each other.

“We need a space to come together and process this,” she said. “It is impacting everyone.”

She continued, “We are Acton. We are a diverse community, and we had to show that.”

Community members lit candles and embraced in prayer over the span of the 90-minute gathering.

Friends of the victims fought through tears while speaking into the microphone.

Mazumdar said Siddarth’s father and Sudha’s husband were not there Wednesday night, but she read a letter he penned for those offering support.

“I have lost two of my angels,” read Mazumdar from Aravind’s letter. “One day changed everything... I’m carrying so much grief that I don’t yet have the courage to face and process everything that has happened.”

Acton’s police chief and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan also watched over the hundreds Wednesday night.

“I really believe healing starts when people come together,” said Ryan.

Chief Douglas Sturniolo added, “We just want everyone to know we are here to support them.”

Aravind entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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