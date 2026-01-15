Department of Education launches civil rights investigation into Foxborough Public Schools

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The U.S. Department of Education announced that it has opened a civil rights investigation into Foxborough High School to examine how the school handles transgender athletes.

The district is one of 18 school systems nationwide being examined by the Department’s Office for Civil Rights.

In a statement Wednesday, officials under the Trump administration said they are “aggressively pursuing” these districts to determine whether Title IX protections are being violated by policies related to school sports.

In its statement, the Department said it is investigating whether districts “maintain policies or practices that discriminate on the basis of sex by permitting students to participate in sports based on their ‘gender identity,’ not biological sex. These policies jeopardize both the safety and the equal opportunities of women in educational programs and activities.”

Foxborough is the only Massachusetts district on the list.

The School Committee held a regular meeting on Wednesday night, but neither they nor the superintendent discussed the new federal investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Foxboro superintendent multiple times for comment and has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

