CARVER, Mass. — An Uber Eats driver in Carver is being credited with helping a resident who needed medical attention.

According to Carver Police, the driver was making a delivery on Sunday when they noticed the home was dark and no one answered the door.

The driver returned to their vehicle before approaching the home a second time, when they heard a faint voice calling for help.

The driver called 911 and remained at the scene until police arrived.

A Carver police officer spotted a resident lying on the floor inside the home and was able to gain entry to provide medical assistance.

“The driver remained on scene, and their role tonight went far beyond just making a delivery,” police said.

“Tonight is a great reminder of the power of teamwork and community. When people look out for one another, even the smallest actions can make the biggest difference.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group