Want to be the next voice of Logan Airport? Mass. residents invited to audition

BOSTON — Massport is inviting Massachusetts residents to enter the “Voice of Logan” competition for a chance to become the voice of Boston Logan International Airport.

The winner’s voice will be used in airport announcements heard by 43 million travelers each year.

“During this milestone year, it was especially important that we help everyone passing through Logan to feel immediately at home. And there’s no better way to do that than with one of the many diverse, distinct, and deeply proud voices that make up our Commonwealth,” said Rich Davey, CEO of Massport.

Massachusetts residents can submit their audition on the Voice of Logan website until Sunday, October 4.

Contestants can also attend the official kickoff event live at Boston Logan on Thursday, September 17.

Voice of Logan ambassadors will be available to help coach contestants with their submissions from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Terminal A.

Contestants will be judged on their “Boston vibe,” delivery, and a brief written response explaining why they should be chosen.

The general public will be invited to vote on the top five and select the Voice of Logan.

Public voting will run from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. The next Voice of Logan will be announced Nov. 5 and begin welcoming travelers in mid-November.

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