Drive or fly? Rising fuel costs could bring holiday travel sticker shock

RANDOLPH, Mass. — With prices at the pump climbing and holiday flights beginning to fill up, higher fuel costs are becoming another factor for families trying to decide how they will get to their destinations.

For some drivers, the impact is already noticeable. “I only filled up $10 because it is pricey and, you know, it adds up very quickly,” driver Colleen told Boston 25 News.

Drivers also have to consider tolls, parking and other expenses when it comes to a road trip.

“It’s not a good time for anybody who uses fuel, whether you’re heating your home or driving your car or transporting goods and flying planes as well,” AAA Spokesperson Mark Schieldrop.

Jet fuel is one of the major expenses airlines have to account for, meaning higher oil and fuel costs can increase the expense of operating flights.

“One of the measures airlines have taken to compensate for the fact that jet fuel is so expensive is they’ve reduced the number of routes and flights, so they’ve really done a lot of consolidation,” said Schieldrop. “That means you have fewer options. So not only is jet fuel more expensive, there’s less flights to pick from.”

Some travelers Boston 25 spoke with at Logan Airport say these expenses are already influencing how often they take trips. “Am I happy with it? Not really, but we have to do what we have to do,” one traveler told Boston 25.

Experts say the best advice is to start looking now, waiting could mean fewer options and a bigger hit on your wallet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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