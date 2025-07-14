LYNN, Mass. — A 12-year-old Lynn boy and his grandmother were killed in a car accident in Guatemala.

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, 12-year-old Bradley Solis Esteban, alongside his siblings, were visiting extended family in Guatemala.

Sadly, both Bradley and his grandmother, Silvia Lopez, lost their lives in a car accident.

‘Deeply saddened’: 12-year-old Lynn boy, grandmother killed in crash in Guatemala (GoFundMe)

Lynn Superintendent Dr. Evonne S. Alvarez released a statement following the tragic accident:

<i>“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Ingalls Elementary School student Bradley Solis Esteban. We extend our sincere sympathy to Bradley’s family, who are also mourning the death of his grandmother. Bradley was a beloved member of the Ingalls School community who will be sorely missed.”</i> — Superintendent of Schools Dr. Evonne S. Alvarez:

To aid the family’s funeral expenses, visit their GoFundMe page here.

