Debate over transparency as DA refuses to release police body cam after BPD officer charged

BOSTON — Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is refusing to release body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Stephenson King in Roxbury. The decision highlights a growing divide between Massachusetts law and a national trend toward rapid transparency in officer-involved shootings.

Under current Massachusetts law, law enforcement agencies can legally withhold body camera video until all related court proceedings are finished. This standard stands in contrast to several other major U.S. cities that now require the public release of such footage within days or weeks of a critical incident.

District Attorney Hayden addressed the withholding of evidence during a news conference regarding the investigation into the shooting.

“So let me state now in very clear insert in certain terms, neither my office nor the Boston Police Department will be releasing any further evidence, including any body worn camera footage,” Hayden said. Hayden explained that publicizing the video could interfere with the pursuit of the case. “We clearly compromise and imperil the ongoing investigation and the future prosecution of this most serious matter,” Hayden said.

Officer Nicholas O’Malley’s lawyer also agrees with the decision to keep the footage private while the investigation is active. O’Malley has maintained that his actions were taken to protect another officer during the incident. If the case against O’Malley proceeds to trial, his body camera footage and the footage from the other officer are expected to be key evidence.

While Massachusetts maintains these restrictions, several other major municipalities have established specific timelines for public disclosure.

Seattle operates under a 72-hour policy, while Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City require critical incident footage to be released within 10 days. Colorado mandates release in 21 days, New York City recently adopted a 30-day rule and Chicago allows 60 days.

Dan Linskey, a former Boston Police superintendent and chief, noted that there are valid concerns on both sides of the transparency debate. Linskey stated that the national move toward increased access allows the community to see exactly what occurred during police encounters. According to Linskey, publicizing the video could put lingering questions to rest. He noted that if the community sees evidence consistent with police training and experience, it helps them understand the outcome of an incident. Conversely, he stated that if the information is not consistent with training, the video provides a necessary record of what happened.

The body camera footage will remain withheld until all court proceedings related to the shooting are completed. Due to the legal process, it could be years before the video is made public.

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