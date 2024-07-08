Death investigation underway after man found shot in head at Lawrence park, DA says

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the head at a park in Lawrence early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call at Riverfront State Park on Everett Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker and Lawrence Police Chief Melix Bonilla.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tucker and Bonilla made no mention of any arrests in connection with the shooting.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Essex County is assisting the Lawrence Police Department with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Lawrence police at 978-794-5900 or state police detectives at 978-745-8908.

This shooting happened just hours after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed on Brook Street in Lawrence.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group