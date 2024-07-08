17-year-old shot and killed in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in Lawrence Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire on Brook Street around 9:47 p.m. and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

The injured teen was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs before being rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Lawrence Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Essex County is investigating the deadly shooting.

“Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker, Lawrence Police Chief Melix Bonilla, and investigating law enforcement officials ask anyone that may have information pertaining to this incident to come forward,” the DA’s office said.

No additional info was made immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

