Worcester man facing assault charges in connection with death of 4-year-old daughter

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man is facing assault and battery charges related to the death of his four-year-old daughter.

Francisco Ortiz, 34, was arraigned on charges including assault and battery on a child on Wednesday. First responders arrived at the family’s Sever Street home Tuesday afternoon for a report of an unresponsive child, according to documents filed in Worcester District Court.

Ortiz told officers that the girl fell from a kitchen table but an autopsy Wednesday determined she had a skull fracture consistent with a two-story fall.

Police and hospital staff noticed the girl had several bruises on her body as well. Ortiz allegedly attributed the bruises to multiple falls.

Ortiz is facing charges of assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.

He was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for October 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

