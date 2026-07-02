The dangerous dog days of Summer

Temperatures are heating up, and the dog days of summer can be deadlier than many pet owners realize.

One large veterinary study found about one in seven dogs treated for heatstroke did not survive. And vets warn that a dog’s body temperature above 106 degrees can cause permanent brain and organ damage. Here’s another surprise: the biggest trigger isn’t hot cars; it’s exercising in the heat.

Summer has gone to the dogs! But for Fido, the dog days of summer can turn deadly fast.

“I think people underestimate how intense the sun and the humidity, especially, can be,” said Kailyn Thomas, DVM, Veterinarian, Winter Park Veterinary Hospital.

Dogs don’t sweat as we do; they cool themselves by panting. But when the air is heavy with moisture, that cooling system starts to fail.

“By the time you’re seeing clinical signs, they can actually be in critical condition,” explained Thomas.

That’s what makes heat stroke so scary. The early warning signs can look subtle, and some dogs, like bulldogs and pugs, are at much higher risk. Their shorter noses make it harder to cool down. Then there’s the ground beneath their paws.

On an 85-degree day, asphalt can reach nearly 130 degrees, hot enough to burn their pads in seconds.

“If you can’t tolerate the pavement on the back of your hand for more than a couple seconds, it’s way too hot for your pet,” said Thomas.

And water doesn’t always mean safe. Pools, lakes, and beaches can bring hidden risks. From drowning to drinking toxic bacteria that can be deadly for dogs.

“Lake water, especially in high temperatures, can have some toxic bacteria that can affect their liver and kidneys,” explained Thomas.

And then there’s the hot car. A vehicle can heat up about 20 degrees in just 10 minutes. In one hour, your vehicle’s interior temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher. Even on a 70-degree day, that’s more than 110 degrees! And experts say cracking the windows doesn’t help.

So, the safest summer plan? Short walks in cooler hours. Lots of fresh water, and when in doubt, keep them inside.

If your pet is panting heavily, drooling, vomiting, acting weak or not responding normally, don’t wait; call a veterinarian right away.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

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Sources:

https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/general-pet-care/hot-weather-safety-tips

https://healthtopics.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/health-topics/heat-stroke-dogs

https://www.vetsurgeon.org/b/veterinary-news/posts/study-reveals-most-common-cause-of-heatstroke-in-dogs

https://www.cdc.gov/harmful-algal-blooms/prevention/preventing-pet-and-livestock-illnesses.html

https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/pet-owners/petcare/pets-vehicles

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