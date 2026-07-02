Boston announces free FIFA World Cup watch parties through championship match

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced a series of free, family-friendly watch parties across Boston for the remainder of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving residents and visitors more opportunities to gather and celebrate the tournament.

The watch parties, which will run through the championship match on July 19, are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to bring World Cup excitement into local neighborhoods while creating safe and welcoming spaces for fans, according to Wu.

“Boston is a city of champions, and that spirit has been on full display throughout this World Cup,” Wu said in a statement. “As matches continue throughout July, we’re creating more free opportunities for fans to gather, cheer on their teams, and build community.”

Wu says the city partnered with Big Night Entertainment Group and The Bowery Presents to host the events.

State Sen. Liz Miranda highlighted the significance of Cabo Verde’s success in the tournament, noting the large Cabo Verdean community in Boston.

“The Blue Sharks have become one of the great stories of this World Cup,” Miranda said. “Whether you’re a lifelong soccer fan or just looking to celebrate with your neighbors, I hope you’ll join us at Road Runner as we cheer on Cabo Verde and celebrate the community that makes our district so vibrant.”

Upcoming World Cup Watch Parties

Friday, July 3

Cabo Verde vs. Argentina (Round of 32)

Location: Road Runner

Doors open: 4 p.m.

Match begins: 6 p.m.

Colombia vs. Ghana (Round of 32)

Location: Road Runner

Doors open: 7:30 p.m.

Match begins: 9:30 p.m.

Monday, July 6

Round of 16 Match

Location: Big Night Live

Doors open: 1 p.m.

Match begins: 3 p.m.

USA vs. Belgium (Round of 16)

Location: Big Night Live

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Match begins: 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7

Round of 16 Match

Location: Big Night Live

Doors open: 10 a.m.

Match begins: 11 a.m.

Round of 16 Match

Location: Big Night Live

Doors open: 2 p.m.

Match begins: 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Quarterfinal Match

Location: Christopher Columbus Park

Match begins: 4 p.m.

No registration required

July 14-19

The city also plans watch parties for both World Cup semifinal matches, the third-place match, and the championship match. Locations for those events will be announced at a later date.

Residents can find additional information about upcoming watch parties and World Cup events at Boston.gov.

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