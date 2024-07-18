DA: Woman killed, man critically injured after driver of Easton nonprofit’s truck hits them

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A woman doing work for Easton-based My Brother’s Keeper was killed and another man critically injured after a driver from the nonprofit agency struck them, the district attorney said.

Jean Revil, 67, of Dartmouth was killed in the crash on Joseph Drive in Fall River on Wednesday, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday.

A second victim, a 64-year-old man from Bristol, Rhode Island, remained in critical but stable condition Thursday morning at Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Quinn said.

Around noon on Wednesday, the two victims were among six employees or volunteers from My Brother’s Keeper who went to 214 Joseph Drive to pick up a dresser.

The Easton-based nonprofit is a Christian ministry with locations in Easton and Dartmouth which delivers furniture and food to families in need, according to its website.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the box truck, a 25-year-old Taunton woman, backed the truck up and struck two volunteers who were behind it, Quinn said.

All six people at the scene were all employees or volunteers for My Brother’s Keeper, Quinn said.

The matter remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

