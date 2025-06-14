DA: Two people dead following apparent murder suicide in Milton

Two people are dead following an apparent murder suicide in Milton.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office, around 7:30 p.m., Milton Police and Massachusetts State Police responded to multiple 911 calls about a stabbing on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims and immediately began providing medical treatment. Both victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead.

The victims have been identified as Rose Lamour, 28, of Milton, and Stanley Monteperousse, 35, formerly of Florida.

Authorities say the two had been in a relationship and leave behind one child.

Preliminary investigation suggests the incident is an apparent murder suicide, DA Morrissey says.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies.

DA Morrissey and Milton Police Chief John King are urging anyone experiencing domestic violence or who feels unsafe in a relationship to seek help.

Dove Inc. is a local non-profit group dedicated to assisting those experiencing domestic abuse at 617-471-1234. SafeLink is a statewide 24-hour hotline 1-877 785-2020.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional information is not being released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

