Active crime scene after two people seriously hurt in Milton, State Police say

MILTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police say that two people were seriously hurt after a possible stabbing in Milton.

Police say that around 7:35 PM, Troopers were dispatched to the area of 267 Blue Hills Parkway in Milton to reports of a possible stabbing.

Once on the scene, troopers found two victims lying on the ground, suffering from serious injuries.

As soon as the area was secured, State Police requested mutual aid from the Norfolk County Detectives Unit, Child Support Services Division, and a State Police chemist.

A State Police K9 unit was also dispatched on scene, alongside assistance from the Milton Police Department.

The scene remains active and under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

