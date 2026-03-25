DA: Sandwich man charged with murdering sister

SANDWICH, Mass. — A 67-year-old Sandwich man has been charged with murder following the death of his sister.

According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney and Sandwich Police on March 24, 2026, Kenneth Beltrame, 67, was arrested after police responded to a well-being check at a residence in Sandwich.

Upon arrival, officers found Beltrame outside the home and told them his sister was inside and dead.

Upon entering, police discovered the body of 61-year-old Jennifer Beltrame, who showed obvious signs of violent trauma.

Beltrame was interviewed and charged with murder; he will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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