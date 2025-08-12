DA reveals new details on murder-suicide at Raynham home

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Authorities have revealed new details on an investigation into a murder-suicide at a home in Raynham last week.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home at 134 Elm Street just after noon on Friday, Aug. 8, found Mark Henshaw, 35, and Marie Hunt, 37, dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a locked upstairs bedroom, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Henshaw and Hunt were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since determined the cause and manner of death for Hunt to be homicide from a shotgun wound to the torso, Quinn‘s office said on Monday. Henshaw‘s cause and manner of death were determined to be suicide via a shotgun wound to the head.

When officers first arrived at the home, they found no signs of forced entry, later discovering two young children inside who were unharmed.

Hunt’s brother, Justin Firsch, said that his sister was a prison guard at Bridgewater and shared these photos of her.

In a Facebook post after her death, the Massachusetts Department of Correction said Hunt was a six-year veteran.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction mourns the loss of Correction Officer Marie Hunt, a six-year member of the department who most recently served at Old Colony Correctional Center,” DOC Commissioner Shawn Jenkins wrote in a statement. “We extend our sincere condolences to Marie’s family, friends, and loved ones, as well as to her DOC colleagues impacted by this profound loss.”

State police detectives assigned to Quinn’s office are assisting Raynham police with an ongoing investigation.

