DA: Man, woman found dead in Raynham home after suspected murder-suicide, 2 children found unharmed

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A man and woman were found dead on Friday after an suspected murder-suicide inside a Raynham home, where police also found two minor children unharmed, the district attorney said.

Mark Henshaw, 35, and Marie Hunt, 37, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a locked upstairs bedroom of their home on Elm Street West, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Friday.

Raynham police responded to the home at 134 Elm St. West at approximately 12:05 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 emergency call,

When officers arrived, they found no signs of forced entry.

Officers entered the home and found two minor children who were unharmed, Quinn said.

Police then went up to the second floor, and forced entry into a locked bedroom where they found Henshaw and Hunt.

Officers found Henshaw on the bed with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Hunt, the woman, was also found on the bed with an apparent gunshot wound to her abdomen.

They were pronounced dead on scene at approximately 12:39 p.m., Quinn said.

State Police assigned to Quinn’s office and Raynham Police are investigating the shooting deaths.

There is no threat to public safety, Quinn said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

