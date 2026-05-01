Arrest made after alleged assault at Milford apartment complex

A person has been arrested following an alleged assault at an apartment complex in Milford, police tell Boston 25 News.

Officers responded to Birmingham Court on Friday morning after a 911 caller reported a past assault, Birmingham police said.

Officers took a man into custody and another person was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Police are also asking anyone who doesn’t live at the apartment complex to stay away while officials investigate.

“All parties involved have been accounted for, there is no threat to the public,” Milford police said.

Milford police and Massachusetts State Police are both investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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