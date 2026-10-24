DA: Investigation into Uxbridge officer’s death results in no criminal charges

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — No criminal charges will be filed in the death of Officer Stephen LaPorta, the Worcester County District Attorney said in a statement.
The crash happened back on January 7 on the northbound side of Route 146 around 12:40 a.m.
LaPorta, 43, was on duty assisting a driver when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.
The Worcester County District Attorney said the investigation into his death has concluded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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