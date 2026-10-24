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DA: Investigation into Uxbridge officer’s death results in no criminal charges

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
Uxbridge officer death (Stephen LaPorta)
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

UXBRIDGE, Mass. — No criminal charges will be filed in the death of Officer Stephen LaPorta, the Worcester County District Attorney said in a statement.

The crash happened back on January 7 on the northbound side of Route 146 around 12:40 a.m.

LaPorta, 43, was on duty assisting a driver when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The Worcester County District Attorney said the investigation into his death has concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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