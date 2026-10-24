2 hospitalized, 6 rescued as heavy fire tears through apartment building in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were transported to the hospital after a heavy morning fire in Brighton.

According to the Boston Fire Department, crews arrived at 118 Brainerd Road to find heavy fire showing from the building.

The fire quickly went to three alarms as crews worked to help residents out of the apartment building.

In addition to the two people transported to the hospital, six people were rescued, while one person took shelter on the rooftop due to heavy smoke conditions.

Twenty people and their pets were able to self-evacuate from the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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