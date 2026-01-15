Uxbridge police officer killed in line of duty to be laid to rest

FRANKLIN, Mass. — The law enforcement community is gathering in Franklin this morning to honor Uxbridge Police Officer Stephen LaPorta, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Thousands are expected to attend his funeral at St. Mary’s Church, where officers from across the region will join his family to say their final goodbyes.

LaPorta, 43, died early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a tractor‑trailer on Route 146 North in Uxbridge. He had been assisting a driver at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, officers were bused to St. Mary’s Church for LaPorta’s wake.

This morning, they will once again gather at a designated staging area before heading to the church shortly after 8 a.m.

A significant police presence is expected around the church and the Franklin Town Common between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., and officials are asking the public for patience as the community pays its respects.

A police procession escorted LaPorta’s body from the highway to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Westfield.

On Friday, his remains were brought to the Uxbridge Police Department, where his family gathered with officers. The procession then continued to a funeral home in Walpole ahead of Tuesday’s wake.

LaPorta is remembered as a devoted husband to his wife, Shannon, and a loving father to their 13‑year‑old son.

Before becoming a full‑time police officer, he worked as a public safety dispatcher and achieved his lifelong dream of joining the force in June 2024. He had served with the Uxbridge Police Department for about two years.

At the wake, Uxbridge Selectman Brian Plasko reflected on LaPorta’s constant positivity, recalling that he often called him “Smiley” because of his upbeat demeanor.

“He just loved what he did,” Plasko said. “He was obviously a great father, a great husband. It’s just a terrible tragedy.”

The Uxbridge Police Chief says LaPorta’s sacrifice will never be forgotten.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

