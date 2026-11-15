DA identifies woman fatally shot during alleged argument at Rockland home

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney has identified the woman who was fatally shot during an alleged argument at a home in Rockland.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the shooting occurred at 31 School Street.

Rockland police said they received a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot at the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old Andry McFall suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said initial reports indicate that two men were arguing inside the residence when a gun went off, striking the woman.

The two men are being questioned by investigators. Police said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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