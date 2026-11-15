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DA identifies woman fatally shot during alleged argument at Rockland home

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff and Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff and Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Plymouth County District Attorney has identified the woman who was fatally shot during an alleged argument at a home in Rockland.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the shooting occurred at 31 School Street.

Rockland police said they received a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot at the residence.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old Andry McFall suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to South Shore Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said initial reports indicate that two men were arguing inside the residence when a gun went off, striking the woman.

The two men are being questioned by investigators. Police said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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