Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Rockland Saturday evening.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, the shooting occurred in the area of 31 School Street.

Rockland police say that a 911 call came in reporting that a woman was shot at the residence. Once there, crews found a 49-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to South Shore Hospital.

“Initial reports indicate that two male parties were arguing in the residence and during the argument a gun went off striking the female,” Rockland Police Chief Nicholas Zeoli said.

The two men are currently undergoing questioning by investigators. Police also added that there is no threat to the public.

Massachusetts State Police and Rockland police are leading the investigation. We will update you with the latest once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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