Police seek charges against 21-year-old accused of fleeing traffic stop, causing crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Police in Essex are seeking multiple criminal charges against a 21-year-old Gloucester man who allegedly fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle Saturday night.

According to police, an officer was conducting speed enforcement in the area of 65 Eastern Avenue (Route 133) in Essex around 11 p.m.

The officer reportedly spotted a vehicle traveling approximately 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted to pull it over.

Police said the driver allegedly accelerated, reaching speeds of 100 mph near the Gloucester line. The officer quickly called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Gloucester police were notified, and a short time later, officers located the suspect’s vehicle after it had crashed into another vehicle in the area of 598 Essex Avenue.

The suspect’s vehicle caught fire, and Gloucester firefighters extinguished the flames.

Two people in the vehicle that was struck were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The 21-year-old driver and a passenger in his vehicle were also transported to the hospital.

Police said they are seeking several charges against the driver, including:

Speeding

Failure to stop for police

Operating with a suspended license

Operating to endanger

Operating under the influence of alcohol (second offense)

Reckless assault and battery with a motor vehicle

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police said the driver’s identity is not being released at this time because he is being summonsed to court and has not yet been booked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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