Body of missing Braintree man found, police say

BRAINTREE, Mass. — The body of a missing Braintree man has been found, police confirmed Saturday.

Police said William O’Neill was last seen in the area of Davis Road and Calvin Street on Friday.

O’Neill was wearing a navy-blue jacket, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes when he was last seen.

He was found deceased on Saturday morning around 11 a.m.

“While the search did not have the outcome we hoped for, we are grateful for the tremendous support from our first responders - from Braintree’s police and fire departments to the local, state, and county agencies who assisted in this effort,” said Braintree Mayor Erin V. Joyce.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the O’Neill family, and they remain in our thoughts as they navigate the days ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group