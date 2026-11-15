One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Berlin

BERLIN, Mass. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

Around 9:51 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a serious two-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Central Street.

On arrival, crews located an operator suffering from minor injuries who refused medical treatment on scene. The second operator had serious injuries and was transported to a trauma center. Despite all life-saving efforts, the operator succumbed to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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