DA identifies woman charged in hit-and-run crash on Mass. highway that left trooper seriously hurt

CHICOPEE, Mass. — Authorities on Wednesday identified a woman charged in connection with an alleged hit-and-run crash on a Massachusetts highway that left a state trooper seriously injured.

Naisha Rodriguez, 32, of Springfield, was arraigned Wednesday morning in Chicopee District Court and was charged with operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, misleading a police investigation, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Emergency crews responding to the westbound side of Interstate 90 near Exit 51 in Chicopee around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday found a trooper who had been struck by a passing vehicle while conducting a traffic stop. State police said the vehicle involved had fled the area by the time other troopers arrived at the scene.

The trooper was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, where they were said to be in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

“Although serious, we’re very thankful his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening at this time,” State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said.

Detectives later identified Rodriguez as the suspected driver and arrested her at her Springfield home hours after the crash.

In a statement after the crash, the State Police Association of Massachusetts said, “This incident highlights the importance of moving over or, if unable, slowing down when approaching emergency personnel on the highway.”

Rodriguez is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on July 10.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

