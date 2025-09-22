DA identifies three teens killed in two separate Bristol County crashes over the weekend

BRISTOL COUNTY, Mass. — The District Attorney’s office is identifying the three teens killed in two separate Bristol County crashes over the weekend.

The first crash happened around 10:13 p.m. in the area of 168 Tremont Street in Taunton.

Authorities say that a Toyota Tacoma left the roadway on Tremont Street, struck the front porch of the home at 168 Tremont Street, and rolled into parked cars in the driveway of the home before catching fire.

18-year-old Savannah Salemme of Dighton died on the scene.

The second crash happened around 1:09 a.m. on Sunday in Dartmouth.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, around 1:09 a.m. Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on I-195 west at mile marker 19.8.

Upon arrival, police found a KIA sedan that had left the roadway and was located crashed in the median.

16-year-old Brielle Raposo and 15-year-old Cameren Gutter, both of Fall River, were killed in that crash.

The cause of both crashes remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group