Police investigating attempted abduction from Roxbury elementary school

Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a child from a Roxbury elementary school on Thursday.

Officers responded to the Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School just before 10:00 a.m. for the reported attempted abduction of a child.

The suspect fled in a vehicle before officers arrived, Boston police say.

No arrests have been made and police say they are actively investigating.

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