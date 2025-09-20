Teen driver killed in fiery crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A teenager is dead after a fiery crash in Taunton.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney, around 10:13 p.m., police responded to a single motor vehicle crash at 168 Tremont Street in Dartmouth.

Upon arrival, first responders located a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say that the vehicle left the roadway on Tremont Street, struck the front porch of the home at 168 Tremont Street, and rolled into parked cars in the driveway of the home.

The female teenage operator from Dighton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

