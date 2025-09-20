Two teens killed in early morning crash on on I-195 in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Two teenagers were killed in an early morning crash in Dartmouth.

According to Massachusetts State Police, around 1:20 a.m. Troopers responded to a single motor vehicle crash on I-195 west at mile marker 19.8 in Dartmouth.

Upon arrival, police found a KIA sedan that had left the roadway and was located crashed in the median.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, two teenage occupants, a male and a female, both from Fall River, had been ejected and were located in the left travel lane.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The vehicle was newly reported stolen out of Fall River, the DA says.

All westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Exit 22, and traffic was diverted onto Faunce Corner Road.

The road reopened at approximately 5:20 a.m.

Additional information was not provided, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

