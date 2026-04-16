Uber, Lyft launch new shuttle service at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Travelers heading to and from Logan Airport now have a new way to skip the stress—and maybe even the TSA line.

Starting Thursday, April 16, MassPort, in partnership with Lyft and Uber, is launching scheduled urban shuttle services designed to make airport trips more affordable, predictable, and efficient.

These new shuttle options let passengers book individual seats on shared vans that run on fixed routes and schedules.

Massport CEO Rich Davey said the service is a win for both locals and visitors.

“These are great options for both residents and visitors as they link the airport to popular locations,” Davey said. “They give our passengers more flexibility through affordable and reliable transportation options.”

Passengers using the shuttle will also receive a “Ticket to Skip”, allowing them to jump ahead in the TSA security line.

Massport says the initiative is part of a broader push to modernize ground transportation as passenger demand continues to grow.

“This shuttle service is about giving real people a reliable, affordable way to get to Logan — whether you’re a daily commuter, a first-time traveler, or just trying to avoid the headache of airport parking," said Yuko Yamazaki of Lyft.

Lyft will provide services along these routes:

Lyft Shuttle: Porter-Somerville-Lechmere

Stops: Porter Square, Cambria Hotel-Somerville, Lechmere, Logan Airport

Service Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m., 7 days per week

Frequency: 60 minutes

Lyft Shuttle: Porter-Somerville-Lechmere

Stops: Porter Square, Cambria Hotel-Somerville, Lechmere, Logan Airport

Service Hours: 7 a.m.- 6 p.m., 7 days per week

Frequency: 60 minutes

Uber will provide services along the following routes:

Uber Shuttle: Central Boston

Stops: Allston, Boston University/Kenmore Square, North Station, Logan Airport

Service Hours: 2 p.m.-midnight, 7 days per week

Frequency: 30 minutes

Uber Shuttle: Cambridge

Stops: Porter Square, Harvard Square, MIT/Kendall Square, Logan Airport

Service Hours: 2 p.m.-midnight, 7 days per week

Frequency: 30 minutes

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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