Methuen teacher placed on administrative leave after alleged inappropriate conduct with student

METHUEN, Mass. — A Methuen High School teacher is on paid administrative leave after allegations claim that she was engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student.

The Methuen Police Department and High School administration launched an investigation immediately after a member of the school reported to a resource officer that an employee was taking part in “inappropriate conduct and communications with a student.”

“Keeping our students safe guides every decision we make,” Acting Superintendent Lisa Golobski Twomey said. “While we understand this news may raise questions in our community, please be advised that we are unable to share information at this time due to the ongoing investigation and privacy rights. I am asking that our community members please be patient and allow the investigation to reach its conclusion.”

Families with questions are asked to contact the District Administration at 978-722-6007.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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