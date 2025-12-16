DA identifies man who was shot to death in his Brookline home

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials have identified the man who was shot to death in his Brookline home.

According to police, around 8:33 p.m., officers responded to 9 Gibbs Street for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, they discovered Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, who had been shot multiple times in the foyer.

Brookline police say Loureiro was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Loureiro was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made, and a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Additional information is not being provided at this time.

I am on Gibbs st in Brookline, scene of a fatal shooting, DA has ID’d victim as 47 yr old Nuno Loureiro. Neighbors say he was an MIT Professor. No word on suspects. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Ooau2NNeJy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) December 16, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

