Man dead after being shot multiple times in Brookline

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday night in Brookline.

According to police, around 8:33 p.m., officers responded to 9 Gibbs Street for reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim who had been shot multiple times in the foyer.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Beth Israel Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday morning that the victim did not survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and officials have not released any information regarding possible suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group