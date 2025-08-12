DA identifies man who died in boat crash off South Shore beach

HULL, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man who died in a boat crash off a popular South Shore beach over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and the United States Coast Guard were called to Nantasket Beach in Hull to investigate a capsized boat on Saturday around noon, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Emergency responders later found an unresponsive man in the water at the scene of the crash and brought him to the nearby Coast Guard Station Point Allerton, where he was pronounced dead.

The man has since been identified as 56-year-old Michael LaRhette, of Hingham. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his manner and cause of death.

An investigation at the scene determined that no other individuals or vessels were missing in connection with the crash, Cruz’s office said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

