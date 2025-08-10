Person pulled from capsized boat off Nantasket Beach has died, State Police say

HULL, Mass. — A person pulled from the water off Nantasket Beach Saturday has died, Mass. State Police say.

After receiving reports of a capsized boat, first responders located one unresponsive person in the water around noon and rendered aid, including CPR.

State police confirmed Saturday evening that the victim had died.

Lobsterman Bill Oliver told Boston 25 News he was on the water Saturday morning when he heard on the radio the stern of a boat had been located.

Shortly after, he found the remaining wreckage. Oliver radioed authorities and loaded some of the debris onto his own boat, so no one would hit it.

“I noticed two big floats floating around, looked extra large for a buoy,” Oliver said. “So, I went over, and they were parts of a boat… It was in terrible condition.”

0 of 3 Beachgoers react after a person was pulled from capsized boat off Nantasket Beach (Bill Oliver) Beachgoers react after a person was pulled from capsized boat off Nantasket Beach (Bill Oliver) Beachgoers react after a person was pulled from capsized boat off Nantasket Beach (Bill Oliver)

Neighbors and beachgoers watched on as first responders arrived in boats and helicopters.

Shortly after, he found the remaining wreckage. Oliver radioed authorities and loaded some of the debris onto his own boat, so no one would hit it.

State police expect to release the name of the victim on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group