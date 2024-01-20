DA: Former Martha’s Vineyard fire chief arrested, accused of videotaping sex act without permission

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass — A former fire chief on Martha’s Vineyard is under arrest after allegedly videotaping a sex act without the other person’s consent, according to the Cape and Island District Attorney’s office.

John Rose, 53, is facing charges of photographing, videotaping or electronically surveilling partially nude or nude persons, the DA says. Massachusetts State Police detectives were made aware on December 14, 2023 that the former fire chief allegedly made a video of another person performing sexual acts on him without permission, according to the DA.

Rose is currently being held without bail.

He will be arraigned in Edgartown District Court on Monday, January 22, the DA says.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office says they will have no further comment on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group