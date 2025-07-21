D.A.: Dorchester man set to be arraigned in connection with fatal shooting in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — A Dorchester man is set to be arraigned in connection with a fatal shooting in Dedham last June.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office announced that 23-year-old Franci Villar is being charged with:

armed assault with intent to murder

assault and battery with a firearm

carrying a firearm without a license

carrying a loaded firearm without a license

firearm violation with a prior violent/drug offense

The shooting occurred in the early morning of June 25, when police say they received several 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the BJ’s parking lot at 688 Providence Highway.

Responding crews found 20-year-old Jaylani Cole of Brockton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Cole later passed away from his injuries at the hospital.

Villar is expected to be arraigned on Monday, July 21, at Dedham District Court.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

