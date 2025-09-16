Cyclist, 80, relieves crash he claims was caused by South Shore state park speed bumps

HINGHAM, Mass. — Bikers and bystanders continue to express concerns over newly implemented speed bumps in Wompatuck State Park. Monday, an 80-year-old told Boston 25 he was the first in a string of incidents.

Mike Togo is the president of the South Shore Mellow Riders. He oversees a club of over 600 cyclists that bike all across the region — including Wompatuck State Park.

“I’m not proud of this, but I was one of the first to go down,” he said Monday. “I’m concerned for the safety of people on bikes.”

He told Boston 25 he was riding in the park alone this spring, just days after the speed bumps were put in.

“When my wheels hit the end of it, it projected me to the right,” he explained. “So, I landed in the woods, but I landed hard.”

He continued, “There was a rash all the way up [my right side]. So, my whole right side got really banged.”

Togo said he was able to walk away with just scratches and bruises.

Hingham Firefighter’s Local 2398 last week posted on Facebook that they responded to an accident on Union and South Pleasant Street September 6th.

They said “There have been a few incidents in this area recently.”

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, told Boston 25 over the phone he was one of the first on scene at that September 6th incident.

He explained, “We heard a scream, looked up, and she was flying through the air, came down. Looked like she had hit head first. It was probably 15 feet past the speed bump.”

The man said park rangers and emergency crews were there within minutes.

“She was unconscious. She was probably unconscious for 3 to 5 minutes,” he said. “I’m sure she suffered at least a concussion but was bleeding from the back of her head and what looked like her mouth as well.

In a statement, the Department of Conservation and Recreation told Boston 25, “DCR is aware of the issue and will make any changes needed to ensure the safety of all visitors.”

Boston 25 asked DCR how much those speed bumps cost and when they were installed. We are still waiting for more information.

