Curt Schilling will not attend 2004 Red Sox celebration, Wakefield remembrance on Opening Day

BOSTON — When the Boston Red Sox commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2004 World Series Championship team and the life and memory of Tim Wakefield on Opening Day, one notable former member of the club will be absent.

Former pitcher Curt Schilling has declined the club’s invitation to attend the April 6 Opening Day ceremonies, a source with the Red Sox told Boston 25 News.

Schilling provided one of the most iconic images of the Curse-breaking title run - a bloodstained sock, covering a surgically repaired ankle continually thrusting off the mound - but drew the outrage of those close to the Wakefields by disclosing their cancer battle without the couple’s permission.

On a September episode of his podcast, Schilling revealed that both Tim and Stacy were battling separate cancer diagnoses. Tim passed away from brain cancer in October before his wife Stacy passed away in February.

“[Expletive] you Curt Schilling, that wasn’t your place!” Catherine Varitek, wife of former Red Sox catcher and current coach, Jason Varitek, wrote on social media before the couple’s passing.

The Red Sox also released a statement acknowledging information regarding the Wakefields’ diagnoses had been shared without their permission.

“Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and his wife Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time,” the Red Sox said in a September statement.

Wakefield spent 17 seasons in Boston, winning titles alongside Schilling in 2004 and 2007 and was revered for his work in the community just as much he was his signature knuckleball.

The Red Sox will wear a jersey patch honoring the beloved knuckleballer through the season. The patches are in the shape of a heart to signify Wakefield’s role as honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation.

The Red Sox had previously stated all members of the 2004 team would be invited to partake in the pregame ceremony before first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles.

