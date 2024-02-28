‘Hearts are beyond broken’: Stacy Wakefield, wife of late Red Sox knuckleballer, has passed away

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday announced the death of Stacy Wakefield, the wife of the late Tim Wakefield, who was a mainstay on the club’s pitching staff for 17 seasons.

“It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts,” a statement shared by the Red Sox on behalf of Stacy’s family read. “She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses.”

Stacy’s passing comes less than five months after her husband’s death.

“The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken,” the family said.

Her family added, “We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful, and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

Tim and Stacy Wakefield

Stacy had been battling pancreatic cancer.

“We would like to thank all of Stacy’s doctors, nurses, and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today—we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support,” her family said. “And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness.”

Tim died at the age of 57 in October after a battle with brain cancer. He spent a total of 29 years with the Red Sox organization as a player, special assistant, and broadcaster.

He helped the Red Sox win World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. The infielder-turned-knuckleballer is the over 120-year-old franchise leader in innings pitched and ranks third among Boston pitchers in wins.

