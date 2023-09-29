Red Sox release statement on health battle of beloved pitcher Tim Wakefield and asked for privacy

While they did not delve into specific details, the Boston Red Sox shared that former all-star pitcher Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling.

The club shared that they were aware of inquiries into the Wakefield family’s health and that some information had been shared without their permission.

“Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and his wife Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time,” the Red Sox said in a statement.

Early Thursday, there was a lot of discussion on social media after Wakefield’s former teammate, Curt Schilling discussed his health on his podcast without the family’s permission.

Boston 25 will not share the specifics of Schilling’s comments because of the Wakefield family’s desire to not disclose the specifics of the health battle they are facing.

Wakefield was a mainstay in Boston’s pitching staff for 17 seasons, helping the Red Sox win World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. The infielder-turned-knuckleballer is the over 120-year-old franchise’s leader in innings pitched (3,006) and ranks third among Boston pitchers in wins (186).

As much as it was his pitch movement that made him a household name, Wakefield was similarly always in motion off the field as well. Wakefield was extremely active in the Boston community, constantly donating his time to young children. Wakefield was nominated for MLB’s Roberto Clemente Award, given annually to a player who gives back through community service, a stunning eight times in his career.

Wakefield retired in 2011 with exactly 200 career wins.

