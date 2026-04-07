Crews work overnight to fix water main break in Chinatown

BOSTON — Crews worked through the night to repair a major water main break that flooded a busy stretch of Chinatown.

The break disrupted water service to nearby buildings, including parts of Tufts University’s Health Sciences campus.

A section of Kneeland Street into Stuart Street remains closed Tuesday morning as repairs continue.

The break involved a 12‑inch water main, which also took two fire pipes and two hydrants offline.

Video from Monday showed water bubbling up through the pavement before the road became fully flooded, and later an excavator was seen lifting a damaged pipe from the ground as crews dug in to make repairs.

Tufts officials say water service has now been restored to affected Health Sciences buildings, and operations are expected to return to normal today.

Drivers should plan for delays, as Kneeland Street remains shut down between Washington Street and Hudson Street with detours in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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