The 10 most ‘in-demand ZIP codes’ in Massachusetts right now

BOSTON — As Massachusetts residents relocate, certain ZIP codes have become more popular than others.

The June 2026 edition of “The Hottest ZIP Codes Report” by MovingPlace examines nearly 600,000 moves made in the month prior to determine the most in-demand ZIP codes per capita.

This report uses the moves per capita metric to highlight which ZIP codes are experiencing the most intense migration relative to their population size.

Here are the fastest growing ZIP codes in Massachusetts:

02210 - Boston (the South Boston Waterfront and Seaport District)- 7.02 moves per capita 02114 - Boston (the West End neighborhood) - 3.83 moves per capita 02540 - Falmouth - 2.99 moves per capita 02649 - Mashpee - 2.63 moves per capita 01510 - Clinton - 2.59 moves per capita 01432 - Ayer - 2.46 moves per capita 01970 - Salem - 2.43 moves per capita 01607 - Worcester - 2.4 moves per capita 02143 - Somerville - 2.38 moves per capita 02571 - Wareham - 2.37 moves per capita

To see the top ZIP codes nationally, visit MovingPlace’s website and read the full June 2026 report.

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