Sudbury man arrested after crashing into utility pole in Essex

ESSEX, Mass. — A Sudbury man was arrested following a single-vehicle crash that brought down a utility pole early Saturday morning, the Essex Police Department announced.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. when members of the Essex Fire and Police Departments responded to the area of Island Road after a report of a motor vehicle crash.

Once there, officers found a gray 2019 Volkswagen Atlas that had struck and taken down a utility pole.

Officers then noticed a man near the crash who refused to identify himself. Investigators later identified him as 34-year-old Peter Bozier of Sudbury, who is known to police. He was placed under arrest.

Bozier faces charges including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and refusal to submit to a police officer.

“Our officers quickly secured the scene and immediately began investigating the circumstances of this crash.” Chief Thomas Shamshak Jr., Police Chief of the Essex Police Department, added, “We appreciate the assistance of the Essex Fire Department and National Grid in helping restore the roadway safely while the investigation remains ongoing.”

National Grid responded to replace the damaged utility pole. Island Road was closed for several hours while crews completed repairs.

Despite interviewing several individuals connected to the crash, the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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