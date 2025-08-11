House fire at lakeside Wrentham home under investigation

Two people were evaluated at a local hospital after a fire broke out at a lakeside home in Wrentham on Monday.

The fire broke out at a home on Woolford Road, which runs right next to Lake Pearl.

One person inside the home and one firefighter will be evaluated, but are expected to be okay, according to the Wrentham Fire Department.

Crews on the water could also be seen monitoring the fire.

Crews respond to fire at lakeside Wrentham home

Fire crews had trouble accessing water due to the long distance between hydrants.

The fire was out by 6:00 p.m., but some firefighters remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.

